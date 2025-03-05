Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $390.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.85 and a 200-day moving average of $337.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

