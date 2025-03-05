Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Time to Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.60 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 83.88 ($1.07). 62,394,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,067% from the average session volume of 5,345,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.96).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The company has a market cap of £798.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Analysts anticipate that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current year.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

