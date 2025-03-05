WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,492 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 414,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.