WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 5,175 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 52,663 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 594,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 205,436 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Neogen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,531.74. The trade was a 31.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

