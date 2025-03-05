Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,881,919.86. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,681,664 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $180.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

