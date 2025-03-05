Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $308.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

