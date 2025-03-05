TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.