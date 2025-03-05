Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 16,286 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of VSGX opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

