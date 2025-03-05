Cypress Capital Group Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOLV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

NYSE SOLV opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

