Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 13,871 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.