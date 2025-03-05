Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $4.94 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.71.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.87 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

