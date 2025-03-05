LVZ Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for about 12.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $97,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,835,000 after purchasing an additional 267,372 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,827,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,369,000 after acquiring an additional 296,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,629,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,284,000 after purchasing an additional 190,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,799 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SDVY stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.