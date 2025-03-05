Vantage Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

