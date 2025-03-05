Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $345,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 566,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $137.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.09.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

