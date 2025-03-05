Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 17th

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Flagstar Financial has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flagstar Financial to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Flagstar Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FLG opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Flagstar Financial has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

FLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLG

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.