Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Up 27.8% – Still a Buy?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01). 136,982,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 43,479,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

Helium One Global Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.

