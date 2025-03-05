Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

