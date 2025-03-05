Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Drops By 30.2%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Defense Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFMTF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Defense Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Wicheeda Project consisting of 6 claims covering an area of 8,301 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

