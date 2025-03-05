Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Drops By 30.2%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Defense Metals Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of DFMTF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Defense Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.