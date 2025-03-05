Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 5,452,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 1,719,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

