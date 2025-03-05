Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $614.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $384.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,993.64. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 985,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,913.20. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,450. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

