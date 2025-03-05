ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,361.54 ($17.42) and last traded at GBX 1,351.85 ($17.29), with a volume of 15018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,348 ($17.24).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,315.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,264.34. The company has a market capitalization of £844.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.85.

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.89%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

