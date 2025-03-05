Carrera Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Carrera Capital Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,595,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

