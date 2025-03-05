Carrera Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EQT by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in EQT by 34.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EQT by 59.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in EQT by 63.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

