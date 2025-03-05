Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Acquires 7,055 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 999,068 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,479,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,847,000 after purchasing an additional 241,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 907,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

