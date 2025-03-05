Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 2,717,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,245,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.22.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.
About Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
