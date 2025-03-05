CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CTP Price Performance

Shares of CTPVF opened at C$14.99 on Wednesday. CTP has a twelve month low of C$14.99 and a twelve month high of C$14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.99.

Get CTP alerts:

About CTP

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.