Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,125,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 1,438,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,876.0 days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPNF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
