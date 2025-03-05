Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,125,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 1,438,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,876.0 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPNF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Champion Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.