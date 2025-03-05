7,107 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 712.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 33.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -356.16 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,443.28. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.