Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Option Care Health by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

