Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 12,456 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Thryv worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Thryv by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 262,111 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thryv by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 188,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $708.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

