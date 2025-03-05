Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 78.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 426,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,383.80. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $207.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.