6,145 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Bought by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

