Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

