Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 36,572 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,572 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

