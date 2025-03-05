Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Diageo by 88,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Diageo by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

