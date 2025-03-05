Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,084 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 246,540 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

