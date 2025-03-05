Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 800.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVU opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

