Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $895,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,709.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

