Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $20.49 Million in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 42.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $4,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

