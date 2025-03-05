Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $389,641.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $634,349.01. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,985,373.33. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IONQ shares. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Get Our Latest Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 2.40.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.