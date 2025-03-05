Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Announces Earnings Results

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.13) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Beowulf Mining Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of BEM opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.07. Beowulf Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

