VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.52%.

VersaBank Trading Down 1.7 %

VBNK stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a report on Friday, November 8th.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

