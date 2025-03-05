iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13, Zacks reports.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

