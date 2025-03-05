Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.400-11.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its FY26 guidance to $10.40-11.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

NYSE:ANF opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $86.14 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.07. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

