Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

2/27/2025 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $285.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $307.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $305.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $308.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $305.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $307.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2025 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE LOW opened at $239.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $103,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

