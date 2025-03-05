Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $644.20 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,090 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $644,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,915,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,812,000 after purchasing an additional 370,835 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average is $170.10.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

