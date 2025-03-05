Norden Group LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after buying an additional 645,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after buying an additional 551,925 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

