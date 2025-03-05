PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,172 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PACCAR by 47.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PACCAR by 49.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,047,000 after buying an additional 576,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

Get Our Latest Report on PCAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.