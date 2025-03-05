SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,109 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
TTD stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
