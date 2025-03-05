Gouws Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gouws Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,389 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,329,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 218.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,711 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $202.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.94. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

